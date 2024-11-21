Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Laos: Tainted Alcohol Claims Lives

An Australian teenager, Bianca Jones, died after consuming tainted alcohol in Laos along with others. Methanol in drinks is suspected. Her friend remains in critical condition. The incident highlights dangers in popular tourist destinations. Families seek privacy while authorities investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:56 IST
An Australian teenager, Bianca Jones, has tragically passed away following the consumption of methanol-tainted alcohol in Laos, marking a devastating incident also claiming the life of an American. The death toll in Vang Vieng, a tourist hotspot, has now risen to four, with investigations underway.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed deep sorrow in Parliament over the tragedy, which also left Bianca's friend, Holly Bowles, fighting for her life in a Thai hospital. Families of the victims are requesting privacy as they endure this painful time, while support from back home continues to pour in.

Travel advisories for Laos have been updated to reflect concerns about potential methanol poisoning in local alcoholic beverages, sparking caution among tourists and underscoring the prevalent risks in less-regulated regions of the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

