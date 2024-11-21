Tragedy Strikes in Laos: Tainted Alcohol Claims Lives

An Australian teenager, Bianca Jones, has tragically passed away following the consumption of methanol-tainted alcohol in Laos, marking a devastating incident also claiming the life of an American. The death toll in Vang Vieng, a tourist hotspot, has now risen to four, with investigations underway.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed deep sorrow in Parliament over the tragedy, which also left Bianca's friend, Holly Bowles, fighting for her life in a Thai hospital. Families of the victims are requesting privacy as they endure this painful time, while support from back home continues to pour in.

Travel advisories for Laos have been updated to reflect concerns about potential methanol poisoning in local alcoholic beverages, sparking caution among tourists and underscoring the prevalent risks in less-regulated regions of the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)