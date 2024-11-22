Shocking Resurrection: Man Declared Dead Revives on Pyre

In an astonishing turn of events, a man declared dead was revived on the funeral pyre, only to pass away later during his transfer to another hospital. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu area, leaving local residents and officials in shock.

Rohitash Kumar, a deaf-mute individual without familial ties, succumbed during an emergency transfer from Jhunjhunu's BDK Hospital to Jaipur on Friday. Kumar's initial collapse on Thursday at a shelter home prompted immediate medical attention, leading to his premature death declaration.

In light of the dramatic events, Jhunjhunu District Collector Ramavtar Meena suspended three doctors, including the principal medical officer, over alleged negligence. A committee has been established to delve into the matter, as the story has captured significant public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)