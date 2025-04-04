Protests Erupt Over Alleged Hospital Negligence in Pregnant Woman's Death
Activists protested at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, alleging negligence leading to a pregnant woman's death. The family claimed a high admission fee was demanded, prompting outrage and vandalism. An internal probe deemed the allegations misleading, attributing the case to a high-risk pregnancy and financial constraints.
- Country:
- India
Activists from major political parties demonstrated outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, demanding accountability for the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission. The protest, involving Shiv Sena, Congress, and other groups, escalated as black paint was thrown at the hospital's signboard.
Security measures were heightened, causing inconvenience for hospital visitors. When the hospital's public relations officer attempted to address the media, protesters disrupted by tossing coins, symbolizing disdain for the hospital's financial demands.
The hospital's internal report refuted claims of negligence, citing the woman's high-risk pregnancy and financial guidance offered for care. Meanwhile, controversial actions led to legal repercussions under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Act following the vandalism of a doctor's clinic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hospital
- protest
- negligence
- pregnancy
- death
- admission
- activists
- vandalism
- investigation
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Delayed Justice: Family Receives Daughter's Death Certificate 7 Months After Tragic Incident
Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Over Engineer's Suspicious Death
Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Backs Call for New Probe into Disha Salian's Death
Allegations Fueled as Disha Salian's Death Case Spurs Political Controversy
Sindhi Activists Protest at UN Against Indus River Canals and Humanitarian Crisis