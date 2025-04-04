Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Alleged Hospital Negligence in Pregnant Woman's Death

Activists protested at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, alleging negligence leading to a pregnant woman's death. The family claimed a high admission fee was demanded, prompting outrage and vandalism. An internal probe deemed the allegations misleading, attributing the case to a high-risk pregnancy and financial constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Activists from major political parties demonstrated outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, demanding accountability for the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission. The protest, involving Shiv Sena, Congress, and other groups, escalated as black paint was thrown at the hospital's signboard.

Security measures were heightened, causing inconvenience for hospital visitors. When the hospital's public relations officer attempted to address the media, protesters disrupted by tossing coins, symbolizing disdain for the hospital's financial demands.

The hospital's internal report refuted claims of negligence, citing the woman's high-risk pregnancy and financial guidance offered for care. Meanwhile, controversial actions led to legal repercussions under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Act following the vandalism of a doctor's clinic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

