Dave Weldon Appointed as CDC Director: Trump's First Health Move

In a significant development for the public health sector, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named Dave Weldon as the incoming director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. This announcement underscores the strategic importance placed on health governance during Trump's forthcoming administration.

Weldon, who is 71 years old, brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role. As a trained medical doctor and a seasoned former lawmaker, he represented Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. His appointment signals a blend of medical expertise and legislative experience crucial for the agency's effective leadership.

The CDC, known globally as a public health blueprint, operates with a substantial budget of $17.3 billion. Under Weldon's leadership, the agency is expected to continue its mission of providing exemplary health protection not only in the United States but as an inspiring model to nations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)