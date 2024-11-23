Vice President Calls for Ethical Medical Practice and Local Manufacturing

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the vital role of health for both individuals and society's well-being, speaking at the National Academy of Medical Sciences convocation at AIIMS-Jodhpur. He highlighted concerns over the commercialization and ethical dilution in the medical field.

Emphasizing that medical professionals should act as guardians of public health, Dhankhar urged them to go beyond clinical care, advocating for good health and education. He described healthcare as a divine service, warning against its commercialization and exploitation.

Dhankhar also stressed the importance of local production of medical equipment to boost India's economy, arguing against the superiority of imported goods. Additionally, he criticized the digital lifestyle for its potential risks and called for preventive healthcare education.

