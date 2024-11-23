Left Menu

USFDA Inspection Yields Five Observations at Alembic's Gujarat Plant

Alembic Pharmaceuticals faced a USFDA inspection resulting in a Form 483 with five procedural observations at its Gujarat-based plant. The company plans to respond comprehensively to these findings within the required timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:03 IST
USFDA Inspection Yields Five Observations at Alembic's Gujarat Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US health regulator, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has flagged five procedural observations at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This follows an inspection that took place at the plant located in Jarod from November 14-22, 2024.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals confirmed that a Form 483 was issued, which typically denotes areas where the company needs to align with regulatory standards. These observations highlight aspects that require the company's immediate attention to comply with USFDA guidelines.

The pharmaceutical company announced its intention to issue a comprehensive response addressing the USFDA's concerns within the stipulated period, aiming to resolve the procedural issues cited during the inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024