Trump's Health Cabinet: Controversial Picks for a New Era
Donald Trump's new health cabinet features figures with controversial views, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The team lacks experience in managing large federal health agencies but is vocal about health issues, potentially reshaping policies on vaccines, FDA regulations, and disease prevention.
Donald Trump's newly appointed health cabinet, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to usher in a controversial era of policy changes across federal health agencies. Despite lacking extensive bureaucratic experience, these high-profile appointees are recognized for their vocal stances on health issues.
The team includes notable figures such as Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Marty Makary, and Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, each poised to influence the direction of Medicare, the FDA, and the CDC. Many appointees have expressed skepticism towards COVID-19 measures, with historical ties to conservative circles in Florida.
As Kennedy plans to overhaul agencies with a $1.7 billion budget, contentious viewpoints on vaccines, regulatory practices, and chronic disease research could significantly impact American public health policies.
