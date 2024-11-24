Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Methanol Poisoning in Laos Tourism Spot

A tragic incident in Vang Vieng, Laos, resulted in the deaths of foreign tourists from methanol-contaminated alcohol. The Lao government is investigating and plans legal action against those responsible. This has raised international warnings and concerns over counterfeit and unregulated alcohol products in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:45 IST
Tragic Toll: Methanol Poisoning in Laos Tourism Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Lao government has expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths of foreign tourists who consumed methanol-contaminated alcohol. The victims, including citizens from Denmark, Australia, Britain, and the USA, fell ill after visiting Vang Vieng, a popular destination for backpackers.

In their first official statement on the matter, released on the foreign affairs ministry's website, the government emphasized its commitment to investigating the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice. They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The state-run news agency KPL mentioned that authorities are collecting evidence and testimonies in relation to the incident, attributed to the intake of tainted alcohol. The embassies of Australia, Britain, and the USA have encouraged their citizens to exercise caution, highlighting the danger of counterfeit beverages and methanol hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024