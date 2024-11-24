Tragic Toll: Methanol Poisoning in Laos Tourism Spot

The Lao government has expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths of foreign tourists who consumed methanol-contaminated alcohol. The victims, including citizens from Denmark, Australia, Britain, and the USA, fell ill after visiting Vang Vieng, a popular destination for backpackers.

In their first official statement on the matter, released on the foreign affairs ministry's website, the government emphasized its commitment to investigating the tragedy and bringing those responsible to justice. They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The state-run news agency KPL mentioned that authorities are collecting evidence and testimonies in relation to the incident, attributed to the intake of tainted alcohol. The embassies of Australia, Britain, and the USA have encouraged their citizens to exercise caution, highlighting the danger of counterfeit beverages and methanol hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)