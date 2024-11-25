Iraq's Population Boom: A Nation's First Census in Three Decades

Iraq has recorded a population of 45.4 million, following the preliminary results of a national census announced by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Conducted on November 20, this census is Iraq's first nationwide survey in more than thirty years. It sets a crucial precedent for strategic planning and development.

The Iraqi planning ministry had earlier estimated the population at 43 million. The last census, held in 1997, did not cover the Iraqi Kurdistan region, which has been governed independently since the 1991 Gulf War.

In 1997, the census counted 19 million citizens, with additional official estimates placing 3 million more in the Kurdish north, highlighting the importance of this comprehensive population survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)