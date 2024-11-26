Mystery Drones Over British Air Bases Spark Security Concerns

A number of unidentified drones have been spotted over three major U.S. Air Force bases situated in England, a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force confirmed on Tuesday.

The 'small unmanned aerial systems', as referred to in the official statement, appeared at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell from November 20 to November 26. These installations, two located in Suffolk and one in Norfolk, are leased from the British government.

A representative from Britain's Ministry of Defence emphasized that they are treating these threats seriously and have put robust security measures in place. The Ministry is currently supporting the U.S. Air Force's response to these incidents.

