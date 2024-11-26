Mystery Drones Over British Air Bases Spark Security Concerns
Unidentified drones have been seen over three U.S. Air Force bases in England, causing security concerns. The USAF, along with Britain's Ministry of Defence, is investigating these occurrences at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. Both parties are ensuring robust safety measures remain in place.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A number of unidentified drones have been spotted over three major U.S. Air Force bases situated in England, a spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force confirmed on Tuesday.
The 'small unmanned aerial systems', as referred to in the official statement, appeared at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell from November 20 to November 26. These installations, two located in Suffolk and one in Norfolk, are leased from the British government.
A representative from Britain's Ministry of Defence emphasized that they are treating these threats seriously and have put robust security measures in place. The Ministry is currently supporting the U.S. Air Force's response to these incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Concerns Surge in J-K as Army Officer Martyred in Kishtwar Clash
World Bank Report Urges Armenia to Prioritize Climate Action for Energy Security
Taiwan Seeks to Strengthen National Security by Tightening Public Office Eligibility
Resurgence of Terror in Jammu: Security Forces Counter Threat
Delhi Police Intensifies Security Amid Surge in Crime