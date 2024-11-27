Left Menu

Tragic Passing of WHO Africa Director-Elect Dr. Ndugulile

Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, WHO's regional director-elect for Africa, passed away while receiving medical treatment in India. Plans are underway to repatriate his body to Tanzania. Ndugulile, a former parliament member and minister, was due to commence his WHO role in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arusha | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:01 IST
  • Tanzania

Tanzania mourns as Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, the World Health Organisation's regional director-elect for Africa, died during medical treatment in India, Parliament Speaker Tulia Ackson revealed Wednesday. Funeral plans are being prepared as the nation awaits updates on his repatriation.

Details surrounding 55-year-old Ndugulile's death remain sparse, but his political career was notable. He served as a member of parliament for the Kigamboni Constituency and held ministerial roles in health and information sectors from 2017 to 2021.

Elected in August, Ndugulile was set to embark on his WHO tenure in February 2025. His commitment to enhancing African health systems was widely recognized. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed their deep condolences on social media.

