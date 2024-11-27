A Noble Call for Blood Donation in Arunachal Pradesh

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, made an earnest appeal on Wednesday for citizens to donate blood, emphasizing its critical role in healthcare.

During a blood donation camp at Raj Bhavan, organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Governor Parnaik highlighted the dire consequences faced by underprivileged communities due to a shortage of blood.

He praised the personnel of the ITBP, Arunachal Police Battalion, CRPF, and Police Training Centre, who contributed significantly, with 104 units collected and dispatched to local hospitals' blood banks.

