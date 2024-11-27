Left Menu

A Noble Call for Blood Donation in Arunachal Pradesh

Governor KT Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh urged citizens to donate blood, highlighting its importance in saving lives and aiding underprivileged communities. At a camp organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, various security forces donated, resulting in 104 units being sent to local hospitals' blood banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:31 IST
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, made an earnest appeal on Wednesday for citizens to donate blood, emphasizing its critical role in healthcare.

During a blood donation camp at Raj Bhavan, organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Governor Parnaik highlighted the dire consequences faced by underprivileged communities due to a shortage of blood.

He praised the personnel of the ITBP, Arunachal Police Battalion, CRPF, and Police Training Centre, who contributed significantly, with 104 units collected and dispatched to local hospitals' blood banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

