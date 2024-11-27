In the Aftermath of Tragedy: Accountability in Uttar Pradesh Medical College Fire
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken disciplinary action following a fire incident at Jhansi Medical College on November 15 that resulted in the deaths of 10 children. The principal has been removed and three staff members suspended. A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine further accountability.
Following a devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College that claimed the lives of 10 children, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed the principal and suspended three staff members. The action comes after a report by a four-member committee was submitted, leading to further probes into the tragedy.
The Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the Health department, spearheaded this response. Alongside the removal of Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar from his position as principal, a chief superintendent, junior engineer, and NICU ward nursing sister in-charge face suspension as the investigation unfolds.
Despite taking these steps, criticism has arisen from opposition voices like UP Congress President Ajay Rai, who asserts the government's actions are insufficient. He accuses the administration of shielding the principal due to alleged political connections, demanding his dismissal and arrest. Meanwhile, inquiries continue to ensure comprehensive accountability.
