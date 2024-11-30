Haryana Leads with Health Initiatives at NZ-USICON-24
Haryana Health Minister, Arti Singh Rao, reiterated the state's dedication to bolstering its healthcare system by promoting research and innovation. At the NZ-USICON-24 conference, Rao emphasized the importance of healthcare as a priority for the state and highlighted ongoing medical advancements and upcoming initiatives to enhance healthcare services.
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao reaffirmed the state's dedication to enhancing its healthcare system through targeted initiatives and a focus on research, officials reported on Saturday.
During the 34th North Zone Urological Society of India conference on Friday, Rao highlighted the continuing importance of healthcare for Haryana citizens, stating the government's commitment to medical excellence and innovation.
Rao encouraged the sharing of conference outcomes to inform future healthcare improvements and praised the involvement of over a thousand urologists in advancing medical knowledge and patient care.
