Breakthrough HIV Prevention Shot Faces Global Access Challenges

In a groundbreaking development, Gilead Sciences has announced the success of its twice-yearly HIV prevention shot, demonstrating 100% effectiveness in women and impressive results in men. This advancement marks a significant step forward in the battle against the AIDS epidemic, offering hope to millions at risk.

Despite the promising results, the rollout of this potentially life-saving treatment has sparked controversy. Gilead allows generic versions to be distributed in 120 low-income countries but excludes many Latin American nations where HIV rates are on the rise. Critics argue this exclusion could hinder efforts to curb the disease.

The exclusion of Latin American countries has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups and health officials who urge more equitable access. As the world stands at a 'historic crossroads' in the fight against AIDS, ensuring widespread availability of such breakthroughs remains crucial to ending the epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)