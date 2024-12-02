Strengthening Healthspan: The Key to Aging Gracefully
Advancements in sanitation, public health, nutrition, and medicine have increased human life expectancy significantly over the past century. However, extending healthspan, defined as the period of life spent in good health, alongside lifespan is crucial. Maintaining muscle health through exercise and adequate protein intake is key to achieving this.
- Country:
- United States
In recent years, there have been remarkable strides in public health, sanitation, nutrition, and medicine, leading to a substantial increase in human life expectancy. However, the focus is now shifting toward extending healthspan—the period of life spent in good health—rather than merely extending lifespan.
Statistics Canada highlighted a life expectancy average of 81.6 years for Canadians in 2021. Yet, as people live longer, they often spend more years in poor health, underscoring the need to prioritize healthspan.
Key to extending healthspan is maintaining muscle health through exercise and adequate protein intake, a strategy which not only combats muscle decline but also enhances overall metabolic health, reducing the risk of diseases and frailty in older age.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tri-Services Exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' Demonstrates India's Military Might
China and Pakistan Join Forces in Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise
Indian Army Conducts Multilateral HADR Exercise ‘Sanyukt Vimochan 2024’ in Gujarat
Unveiling Coastal Preparedness: Sea Vigil Exercise 2023
Sea Vigil 2024: Reinforcing India's Maritime Security in Coastal Defence Exercise