Minister Mandaviya Criticizes Delhi's Health Policy Priorities

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has taken aim at the AAP government for neglecting the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, choosing instead to focus on boosting liquor sales. The Delhi assembly elections are approaching, making this issue particularly significant as legal pressures mount for scheme implementation.

The minister, during a press conference, expressed concern over states like Delhi and West Bengal disregarding the scheme, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated appeals. He reiterated that public welfare should transcend political differences, especially in a federal democratic structure aimed at benefiting all citizens.

Mandaviya also highlighted that the Centre had urged Delhi to prioritize health over excise policies, expanding health benefits for citizens 70 and older under the scheme. Additionally, the Punjab government's naming dispute over Ayushman Arogya Mandirs was criticized for breaching agreements with the Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)