Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: How Air Pollution Affects Pregnancy at the DNA Level

Exposure to PM2.5 pollution may heighten inflammation in pregnant women, potentially resulting in birth issues like low birth weight and preterm birth, a Harvard University study suggests. Published in Science Advances, it explores how pollution impacts human DNA, especially during pregnancy, emphasizing the need for pollution control.

The study indicates that PM2.5, particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less originating from various sources such as vehicular emissions and wildfires, can affect histones. These proteins play crucial roles in DNA structure and function within chromosomes. Consequently, air pollution can unbalance cytokine genes, which produce immune responses, escalating inflammation levels in both expectant mothers and their foetuses.

Stress on reducing pollution exposure for pregnant women could mitigate inflammation-related complications. The researchers urge policies to improve air quality and suggest clinical guidelines to minimize pregnant women's pollution exposure. This study marks the first examination of PM2.5's impact on maternal and foetal health at the cellular level, offering a new perspective on mitigating adverse pregnancy outcomes linked to pollution.

