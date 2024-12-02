Left Menu

Bengaluru Hosts IOACON 2024: A Hub of Orthopaedic Excellence

The 69th Annual Conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOACON 2024) will be hosted by the Karnataka Orthopaedic Association in Bengaluru from December 2-7. With a theme centered on 'Enhancing Skills, Optimising Care,' the event will feature workshops, expert discussions, and a Road Safety Awareness Week.

The Karnataka Orthopaedic Association is gearing up to host IOACON 2024 at Bengaluru Palace from December 2 to 7. This prestigious event is expected to attract between 6,000 and 8,000 delegates, with a focus on 'Enhancing Skills, Optimising Care.' Dr. HS Chandrashekar, Organising Chairman of KOA, highlighted the significance of the conference's return to Bengaluru after 16 years during a recent press briefing.

Ajit Kumar M, Organising Secretary, revealed that preparations include a series of workshops at several medical institutions across the city. Cadaveric workshops will take place at Ramaiah Advanced Learning Centre and St. John's Medical College, while live surgery workshops are slated for Bangalore Medical College, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. Meanwhile, the KT Dholakia Continued Medical Education session is planned at Bengaluru Palace on December 4.

The conference will also present a Road Safety Awareness Week featuring a 5K Walkathon on December 5. This initiative aims to raise awareness and promote safe driving practices among attendees. The event will officially commence on December 4 with an inaugural ceremony led by H D Kumaraswamy and Sharan Prakash Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

