Canary Islands Face Record Migrant Influx from West Africa

Migrants arriving in precarious vessels from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands have hit a record high, with 41,425 arrivals between January 1 and November 30, according to Interior Ministry data released Monday.

The seven islands are grappling with the surge in irregular migrants arriving on overloaded boats, as they seek better opportunities in Europe. This marks the second consecutive year for record-breaking numbers, with one month of 2024 still remaining.

Mali, Senegal, and Morocco were the predominant nationalities among the migrants, as per the latest Frontex data. In response, Spain has requested the EU border agency to reinstate air and maritime operations in select African countries to curb the trend.

