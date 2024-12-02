Left Menu

Russian Airstrikes Hit Idlib Hospitals, Killing Civilians

The White Helmets reported that Russian airstrikes targeted hospitals in Idlib, resulting in the deaths of three civilians. As the conflict between the Syrian government and rebels continues unabated, two fatalities occurred due to the shutdown of respiratory devices in an intensive-care unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a tragic turn of events, Russian airstrikes have struck hospitals in Idlib, Syria, as reported by the White Helmets, a prominent opposition-run rescue service. The attacks resulted in the deaths of three civilians amid ongoing clashes between the Syrian government and rebel forces.

According to the White Helmets, two of the victims met their untimely deaths after vital respiratory devices were shut down in an intensive-care unit, highlighting the dire impact of such assaults on civilian medical facilities.

As the fighting intensifies, the humanitarian cost continues to mount, drawing attention to the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

