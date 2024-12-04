Left Menu

A Battle Against Modern Addiction: India’s Fight Against E-Cigarettes

BJP leader Shalini Yadav raises concerns about the rising use of e-cigarettes among India’s youth and applauds Mothers Against Vaping’s anti-vaping efforts. Despite the ban, foreign companies continue to push these devices into India, prompting calls for immediate action against this modern addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Shalini Yadav has expressed significant concern over the increasing use of e-cigarettes among India's youth, marking it as a substantial risk to their future. Her statement, supported by the anti-vaping group Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), condemned new-age nicotine addiction tools.

Mothers Against Vaping, a collective driven by concerned mothers, has been actively campaigning against electronic cigarettes. Shalini Yadav praised MAV's initiatives, emphasizing the adverse effects of such products that bait the younger generation into early, potentially harmful nicotine dependence.

Despite a nationwide ban on such products in India, foreign entities continue to introduce these devices into the market, stirring a fresh wave of young users. The government has recognized over 350 vape-related violations since 2022. Leaders call for stronger enforcement of the 2019 prohibition act to curb this black market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

