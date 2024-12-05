Political Quagmire: France's Budget Woes Threaten Military Aid to Ukraine

The collapse of the French government on Wednesday and the subsequent failure to pass a budget is raising concerns about Paris's ability to maintain its support for Ukraine, despite President Emmanuel Macron's longstanding pledge to Kyiv.

France recently completed training 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers while providing essential military hardware. However, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu warned that France might miss its 3 billion euro aid target for Ukraine in 2024, falling short by several euros.

With the no-confidence vote leading to the government's collapse, France's defence budget for 2025 may not meet its goals, potentially impeding military equipment deliveries to Ukraine and affecting their ongoing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)