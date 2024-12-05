NICE Greenlights Mounjaro: A Milestone for Britain's Obesity Battle

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is set to approve the use of Eli Lilly's obesity drug, Mounjaro, for approximately 220,000 people through the state healthcare system over the next three years. The recommendation aligns with efforts to support individuals with high body mass index (BMI) and weight-related conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Currently available only to those willing to pay out-of-pocket, primarily through online pharmacies, Mounjaro allows weight management through its appetite-suppressing properties. NICE's guideline echoes previous releases for obesity medications like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, potentially extending eligibility to 3.4 million people across England.

The rollout will focus on those with the greatest clinical needs initially, ensuring healthcare professionals can address diverse health demands. With NICE's final guidance expected in December, the introduction of Mounjaro represents a significant step in tackling Britain's obesity rates, which are the highest in Europe.

