Jharkhand's TB Eradication Blitz: A 100-Day Mission

A significant step towards eradicating tuberculosis (TB) began in Jharkhand on Saturday with the launch of a 100-day campaign. The initiative, unveiled by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth at Ranchi's Sadar Hospital, aims to rapidly identify and treat TB patients in the state.

The campaign will focus on four key districts: Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, and Hazaribag, which are among 347 districts selected nationwide for intensified TB case finding and management. The emphasis is on targeting high-risk groups to reduce TB mortality significantly.

Dr. Kamlesh Kumar, the state TB officer, highlighted the increase in TB cases and mortality in these areas. With the department enhancing its testing capabilities, new case numbers have risen, projected to cross 65,000 by the end of 2024. Additionally, preventive measures and financial support under Nikshay Poshan Yojana are being strengthened to curb the disease's spread.

