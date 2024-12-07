Left Menu

Massive Polio Campaign Targets Rajasthan's Children

A large-scale Pulse Polio campaign in Rajasthan aims to distribute polio vaccines to over 87 lakh children. Nearly 47,000 booths and 60,000 teams, including mobile and transit units, have been mobilized for distribution starting Sunday, with door-to-door follow-ups planned in Jaipur city for the subsequent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:28 IST
In an ambitious statewide initiative, Rajasthan officials have launched a Pulse Polio campaign targeting more than 87 lakh children with vital vaccines. The campaign, which officially kicked off on Sunday, employs 46,887 polio booths and enlists 59,936 teams to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The first day sees children receiving polio doses at designated booths across the region. Following this, over the subsequent three days, teams are tasked with visiting households door-to-door within Jaipur to administer the polio drops directly to young children.

This concerted effort includes the strategic deployment of 5,396 transit teams and 7,653 mobile teams, underscoring the campaign's expansive logistical approach to reach every child eligible for protection against the debilitating disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

