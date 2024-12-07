Karnataka Takes Action Amid Rising Maternal Deaths in Ballari

In response to a troubling increase in maternal deaths in Ballari, Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged swift action against those found guilty, based on a report from an expert committee led by the Development Commissioner.

The district has recently witnessed five fatalities, with concerns surfacing that these deaths might be linked to a substandard Ringer Lactate solution, a hydrating fluid administered intravenously. In response, the government has already suspended the Drugs Controller and has blacklisted the supplying company, Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical.

As Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited Ballari, opposition leaders demanded more substantial compensation for victims' families and criticized the government's response. Meanwhile, the inquiry seeks to uncover if medical negligence or other factors contributed to these tragic incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)