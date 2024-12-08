Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Blahodatne Amid Eastern Ukraine Advance

Russian troops have seized control of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's RIA news agency citing the Defence Ministry. The territorial gain marks a rapid advance through the Donetsk region, with nearly 20% of Ukraine now under Russian control.

In a strategic move, Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Blahodatne in eastern Ukraine, as reported by Russia's state news agency RIA, citing statements from the Defence Ministry.

Despite the report, Reuters has yet to independently verify these developments on the battlefield.

According to open source data, Russian forces control just under 20% of Ukraine's territory, marking their fastest territorial advance through the Donetsk region since March 2022.

