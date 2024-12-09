Seismic Shock: Fire Erupts at Siberia's Alardinskaya Mine

A seismic event led to a fire outbreak at the Alardinskaya mine located in southwestern Siberia, prompting officials to halt operations, according to statements from Russian authorities and news reports on Monday.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Services confirmed that 120 miners were safely evacuated from the site in the expansive Kuznetsk Basin, also known as Kuzbass. Among the evacuated, two miners required medical attention due to the incident.

Regional prosecutor's office information reported by RIA and TASS news agencies highlighted that the seismic activity likely caused the fire, which remains uncontained. The Alardinskaya mine, integral to the Raspadskaya coal mine with a production capacity of three million metric tons annually, has ceased operations for the time being.

(With inputs from agencies.)