Mizoram's Battle Against Tuberculosis: A Community Effort
In Mizoram, at least 147 people have died from tuberculosis this year. Out of over 24,000 tests, 2,164 individuals were diagnosed. Efforts to combat the disease include a recently launched 100-day TB elimination program emphasizing community involvement, urging participation from churches, NGOs, and citizens alongside government initiatives.
The northeastern state of Mizoram grapples with a tuberculosis crisis, as officials confirm at least 147 deaths attributed to the disease this year alone.
With the recent launch of a 100-day TB elimination program, data shows that 2,164 cases emerged from more than 24,000 tests conducted since January. Despite these numbers, 80 percent of infected patients have seen successful treatment.
State Minister B Lalchhanzova underscores the role of community involvement, stressing the need for churches, NGOs, and active citizen participation to enhance government efforts. Last year's TB toll stood at 108, highlighting the urgency for action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
