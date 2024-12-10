Left Menu

New Zealand Proposes Greyhound Racing Ban by 2026

The New Zealand government plans to ban greyhound racing by 2026 due to high injury rates among dogs. Despite fewer fatalities, injuries remain unacceptable. Legislation will be introduced to outlaw the practice, affecting 2,900 dogs and 1,000 jobs. The ban aims to enhance animal welfare in the industry.

The New Zealand government has announced plans to ban greyhound racing by 2026, citing high injury rates among dogs, despite some improvement in fatality statistics. The move comes amid ongoing criticism about the industry's animal welfare standards.

Minister for Racing Winston Peters highlighted the unacceptably high injury statistics, stating that the government will phase out the activity over a 20-month period. An advisory committee is tasked with rehoming approximately 2,900 racing dogs impacted by the forthcoming ban.

Additionally, government legislation supported by the Labour party aims to prevent unnecessary deaths of these dogs and further legislative changes in 2024 will completely outlaw greyhound racing. New Zealand remains one of only five countries where this practice is allowed, contributing to a significant portion of the national racing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

