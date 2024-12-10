Dr Morepen Tackles Obesity with New Wellness Initiative

Dr Morepen made a significant entry into the burgeoning wellness segment on Tuesday with the launch of a new weight management initiative.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morepen Laboratories, is positioning itself within the sector, valued at approximately Rs 12,000 crore and expanding at an annual rate of 16 per cent.

LightLife, Dr Morepen's latest wellness product, is designed to combat India's rising obesity rates, projected to affect over 25 per cent of adults by 2035, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2024.

CEO Varun Suri outlined that the initiative aims to foster a balanced lifestyle using patent-pending innovations like Slimbiome and Intelicaps, providing a scientifically validated solution.

The company anticipates generating Rs 30 crore in revenue from LightLife in its inaugural year, and currently earns around Rs 200 crore from its over-the-counter product segment.

LightLife adopts a scientific strategy for weight loss, using prebiotics from the UK, probiotics from Belgium, and dietary fiber, seeking to improve gut health and promote fullness, moving beyond traditional calorie-counting methods.

The product is complemented by a structured wellness program featuring customized nutrition, strength training guidance, and a health app for progress tracking.

