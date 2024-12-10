Italy's U-turn on COVID-19 Fines: A Controversial Decision

The Italian government announced on Monday the abolition of fines previously levied on citizens who did not comply with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements. This move marks a significant policy shift from measures implemented by former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Under Draghi’s administration, vaccination had been made compulsory for teachers, healthcare workers, and individuals over the age of 50. Non-compliance resulted in suspension without pay for public sector employees and fines for older Italians, aimed at boosting vaccination rates amid the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repealed these penalties, drawing criticism from opposition figures who argue the act panders to anti-vaccine sentiments. Meloni has criticized her predecessors for their handling of the pandemic, promising a different approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)