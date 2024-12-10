Left Menu

Italy's U-turn on COVID-19 Fines: A Controversial Decision

The Italian government has canceled fines for those who refused mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Introduced by former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, these fines affected various demographics, including public workers and individuals over 50. Giorgia Meloni's administration, which has criticized the previous ideological approach, made the decision amidst opposition backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:27 IST
Italy's U-turn on COVID-19 Fines: A Controversial Decision
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government announced on Monday the abolition of fines previously levied on citizens who did not comply with mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements. This move marks a significant policy shift from measures implemented by former Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Under Draghi’s administration, vaccination had been made compulsory for teachers, healthcare workers, and individuals over the age of 50. Non-compliance resulted in suspension without pay for public sector employees and fines for older Italians, aimed at boosting vaccination rates amid the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repealed these penalties, drawing criticism from opposition figures who argue the act panders to anti-vaccine sentiments. Meloni has criticized her predecessors for their handling of the pandemic, promising a different approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024