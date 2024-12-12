Left Menu

Fume Exposure Incident Affects School Near JSW Port

A chemical fume leak near JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility in Ratnagiri district affected 59 students and a woman, leading to hospitalizations. Three students remain in ICU. The company asserts no incident occurred at their site. Ethyl mercaptan fumes were identified as the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving exposure to chemical fumes has left 59 students and a woman feeling ill near Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Thursday. The affected individuals came from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, dangerously close to the storage tank believed to be the source of the fumes.

Conflicting accounts emerged, with police pointing to the JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility as the origin while the company denied any incident taking place on their property. The students, suffering from symptoms like eye irritation, restlessness, and nausea, were promptly taken to hospitals.

According to a district health official, three of the students remain in the ICU but are stable. Tests indicated the fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, usually used for adding odor to natural gas. The company, emphasizing safety, asserted they strictly follow safety protocols and continuously monitor their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

