Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Deaths Prompt Food Poisoning Probe
Three children, including a brother-sister pair, died from suspected food poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sparking a government investigation. In total, seven family members have died in five days. A magisterial probe and a four-member medical team have been deployed for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
The quiet district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir is reeling from tragedy as three children, including a brother-sister duo, succumbed to suspected food poisoning. The incident prompted authorities to initiate a government investigation after a total of seven individuals from two families reportedly died in the past week.
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has called for a magisterial inquiry to uncover the circumstances leading to these regrettable deaths, which appear to have similarly claimed the life of a man and his three children just last Sunday.
According to officials, siblings brought to Kotranka civil hospital from Badhal village faced dire fates, with seven-year-old Nazia Kousar perishing and her brothers referred for advanced treatment. However, tragedy struck again as Ishtiaq succumbed during his care. As rapid response efforts intensify, Director Health Services Rakesh Magotra dispatched a four-member medical team to the heart of the crisis, underlining the situation's gravity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Launches New RTI Digital Portal for Enhanced Transparency
Forest Felling Fury: Smuggling Scandal in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District
Glaring Hypocrisy in Minority Status in Jammu and Kashmir
Call for Unified Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
Terror Associates Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir