Tragedy in Rajouri: Mysterious Deaths Prompt Food Poisoning Probe

Three children, including a brother-sister pair, died from suspected food poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sparking a government investigation. In total, seven family members have died in five days. A magisterial probe and a four-member medical team have been deployed for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The quiet district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir is reeling from tragedy as three children, including a brother-sister duo, succumbed to suspected food poisoning. The incident prompted authorities to initiate a government investigation after a total of seven individuals from two families reportedly died in the past week.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has called for a magisterial inquiry to uncover the circumstances leading to these regrettable deaths, which appear to have similarly claimed the life of a man and his three children just last Sunday.

According to officials, siblings brought to Kotranka civil hospital from Badhal village faced dire fates, with seven-year-old Nazia Kousar perishing and her brothers referred for advanced treatment. However, tragedy struck again as Ishtiaq succumbed during his care. As rapid response efforts intensify, Director Health Services Rakesh Magotra dispatched a four-member medical team to the heart of the crisis, underlining the situation's gravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

