Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives

A devastating fire at a private hospital resulted in the deaths of six people, including a minor. The victims were discovered unconscious in an elevator and later declared dead by medical professionals. Initial investigations suggest the fire originated from an electrical short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:35 IST
A tragic fire erupted at a private hospital in the district on Thursday, claiming the lives of six individuals, including a minor, according to police and Fire department officials.

The victims were discovered unconscious in a hospital lift and rushed to another hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Fire and Rescue Services personnel located them after successfully evacuating approximately 30 in-patients, who have now been admitted to the district General Hospital.

Initial investigations point towards an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire, as confirmed by police. Television footage revealed flames and smoke engulfing the hospital, while fire brigades worked to extinguish the blaze.

