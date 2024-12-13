Left Menu

Fireworks Explosion Shakes Mexican Festivities

A fireworks explosion in Tlalchapa, Guerrero, Mexico during the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations injured over 30 people, including three children who were critically hurt and airlifted to a hospital. The incident highlighted concerns over pyrotechnic safety during such festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 04:16 IST
Fireworks Explosion Shakes Mexican Festivities

A fireworks explosion injured at least 30 individuals on Thursday during the Virgin of Guadalupe festivities at a church in Guerrero, Mexico, according to local authorities.

The explosion occurred in Tlalchapa, with three critically injured children being airlifted to a specialized hospital. The state government provided facilities for their transfer, and others with minor injuries received care at local hospitals.

Governor Evelyn Salgado emphasized her involvement via social media. The incident underscores the dangers that accompany fireworks during traditional celebrations, prompting health officials to issue safety warnings, particularly concerning children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024