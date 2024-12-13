Fireworks Explosion Shakes Mexican Festivities

A fireworks explosion injured at least 30 individuals on Thursday during the Virgin of Guadalupe festivities at a church in Guerrero, Mexico, according to local authorities.

The explosion occurred in Tlalchapa, with three critically injured children being airlifted to a specialized hospital. The state government provided facilities for their transfer, and others with minor injuries received care at local hospitals.

Governor Evelyn Salgado emphasized her involvement via social media. The incident underscores the dangers that accompany fireworks during traditional celebrations, prompting health officials to issue safety warnings, particularly concerning children.

