Fireworks Explosion Shakes Mexican Festivities
A fireworks explosion in Tlalchapa, Guerrero, Mexico during the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations injured over 30 people, including three children who were critically hurt and airlifted to a hospital. The incident highlighted concerns over pyrotechnic safety during such festivals.
A fireworks explosion injured at least 30 individuals on Thursday during the Virgin of Guadalupe festivities at a church in Guerrero, Mexico, according to local authorities.
The explosion occurred in Tlalchapa, with three critically injured children being airlifted to a specialized hospital. The state government provided facilities for their transfer, and others with minor injuries received care at local hospitals.
Governor Evelyn Salgado emphasized her involvement via social media. The incident underscores the dangers that accompany fireworks during traditional celebrations, prompting health officials to issue safety warnings, particularly concerning children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
