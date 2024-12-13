Left Menu

Negligence at JSW Jaigad Port: Over 70 Affected by Toxic Fumes

Four supervisors at JSW Jaigad Port's LPG facility in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were charged with negligent conduct after fumes from a storage tank affected over 70 people, including students. The incident involved ethyl mercaptan fumes, causing symptoms like eye irritation and nausea. Several affected individuals required hospital care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:22 IST
Negligence at JSW Jaigad Port: Over 70 Affected by Toxic Fumes
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, four supervisors of the JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility have been booked for negligence after a toxic fume incident. Over 70 individuals, including school students, were affected by fumes from a storage tank.

Authorities revealed that ethyl mercaptan, a chemical used in various industries, was released during tank cleaning operations, causing discomfort and illness among those exposed. Symptoms included eye irritation, restlessness, and nausea, particularly impacting 59 students and a teacher from a nearby school.

Following the incident, local hospitals treated many of the victims. While 29 patients have been discharged, 42 remain hospitalized. Legal action has been initiated against the facility's supervisors under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their negligent conduct regarding the toxic emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024