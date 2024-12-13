Negligence at JSW Jaigad Port: Over 70 Affected by Toxic Fumes

In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, four supervisors of the JSW Jaigad Port LPG facility have been booked for negligence after a toxic fume incident. Over 70 individuals, including school students, were affected by fumes from a storage tank.

Authorities revealed that ethyl mercaptan, a chemical used in various industries, was released during tank cleaning operations, causing discomfort and illness among those exposed. Symptoms included eye irritation, restlessness, and nausea, particularly impacting 59 students and a teacher from a nearby school.

Following the incident, local hospitals treated many of the victims. While 29 patients have been discharged, 42 remain hospitalized. Legal action has been initiated against the facility's supervisors under section 286 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their negligent conduct regarding the toxic emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)