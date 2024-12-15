Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Toilet
A heartbreaking discovery was made at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital in Latur, where a two-day-old baby girl was found dead in a toilet meant for people with disabilities. The incident is currently under police investigation as authorities seek to uncover details surrounding the case.
A tragic discovery unfolded at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital in Latur after a newborn girl was found dead in a toilet designed for people with disabilities. The heartbreaking scene was revealed on Saturday evening by a hospital security guard.
The two-day-old infant was located within the commode, prompting immediate action and distress among hospital staff. Dr. Uday Mohite, the hospital's dean, confirmed the incident and highlighted the ongoing investigation.
Police have commenced an inquiry into the incident, seeking to gather crucial details regarding the circumstances that led to such a grim outcome. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
