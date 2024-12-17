Gujarat Government Cracks Down on Hospitals in Health Scheme Scandal
The Gujarat government has suspended two hospitals from its health scheme and fined two others after identifying irregularities in their implementation of the PMJAY-MA program. Following a visit from the State Anti-Fraud Unit, new guidelines are being developed. This crackdown follows deaths from botched surgeries.
The Gujarat government has taken a firm stance against irregularities in its joint health scheme, suspending two private hospitals and imposing penalties on two others. This decisive action follows revelations of malpractice in the program's execution, prompting immediate measures to ensure compliance with established protocols.
An official release disclosed that last week's investigations by the State Anti-Fraud Unit revealed significant malpractices in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutum (PMJAY-MA) scheme. The affected hospitals, notably in Rajkot, Bharuch, and Vadodara, have faced suspensions and financial penalties for their involvement in these activities.
The government's response follows public outrage over patient deaths from unsuccessful procedures at a separate hospital. The state's revised guidelines aim to tighten control over treatments, including cardiology and neonatal care, ensuring they meet the scheme's strict requirements.
