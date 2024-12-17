Left Menu

Gujarat Government Cracks Down on Hospitals in Health Scheme Scandal

The Gujarat government has suspended two hospitals from its health scheme and fined two others after identifying irregularities in their implementation of the PMJAY-MA program. Following a visit from the State Anti-Fraud Unit, new guidelines are being developed. This crackdown follows deaths from botched surgeries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:45 IST
Gujarat Government Cracks Down on Hospitals in Health Scheme Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has taken a firm stance against irregularities in its joint health scheme, suspending two private hospitals and imposing penalties on two others. This decisive action follows revelations of malpractice in the program's execution, prompting immediate measures to ensure compliance with established protocols.

An official release disclosed that last week's investigations by the State Anti-Fraud Unit revealed significant malpractices in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutum (PMJAY-MA) scheme. The affected hospitals, notably in Rajkot, Bharuch, and Vadodara, have faced suspensions and financial penalties for their involvement in these activities.

The government's response follows public outrage over patient deaths from unsuccessful procedures at a separate hospital. The state's revised guidelines aim to tighten control over treatments, including cardiology and neonatal care, ensuring they meet the scheme's strict requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024