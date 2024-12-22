Tragic Helicopter Crash in Southwestern Turkiye
An ambulance helicopter crashed in southwestern Turkiye, resulting in the death of all four crew members. The crash occurred after taking off from Mugla amid heavy fog, and the helicopter collided with a hospital building. Authorities are conducting an investigation into the tragic incident.
In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, an ambulance helicopter crashed in southwestern Turkiye, claiming the lives of all four individuals on board.
The helicopter, which was attempting to take off from the city of Mugla, crashed into a nearby field after hitting the hospital building it was departing from. The crew included two pilots, a doctor, and a health care worker, who were en route to Antalya to pick up a patient.
Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik reported that heavy fog was present at the time of takeoff. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
