Left Menu

Privatisation Wave: TalkMed's $447 Million Offer

TalkMed Group in Singapore has received a $447 million privatisation offer from TW Troy. This move highlights the increasing investor interest in Southeast Asian healthcare due to the region's growing affluence, ageing population, and resilience amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST
Privatisation Wave: TalkMed's $447 Million Offer

Singapore's TalkMed Group is the focus of a significant financial move as the oncology service provider has received a privatisation offer from TW Troy. The deal values TalkMed at an impressive S$606.1 million, equivalent to $447.24 million.

The proposal arrives at a time when healthcare assets in Southeast Asia are becoming increasingly attractive to investors. This shift is largely driven by the region's rising affluence and an ageing population, making it a lucrative sector for finance professionals.

Moreover, investors are keeping a keen eye on the healthcare industry's potential to remain stable amidst various economic challenges, highlighting the sector's perceived resilience and growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024