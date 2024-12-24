Tragic Avalanche Claims Life of Swiss Snowboarder Sophie Hediger

Sophie Hediger, a promising member of Switzerland's national snowboard team, has tragically lost her life due to an avalanche at Arosa, an eastern mountain resort. The incident occurred on Monday as confirmed by the Swiss-Ski federation on Tuesday.

Hediger, 26, had recently achieved two World Cup podiums in the 2023-24 season and represented her country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Walter Reusser, Sport CEO at Swiss-Ski, expressed profound grief on behalf of the federation, offering condolences to her family.

The federation respects Hediger's family's wishes to keep further details surrounding her untimely death private.

