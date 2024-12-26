Left Menu

Jharkhand's Health Circuit: A New Era in Patient Care

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pushing for a health circuit connecting all medical facilities in the state to enhance healthcare services. This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and reduce overcrowding. He emphasized 24/7 operation of government hospitals and pushing for improved infrastructure and cancer treatment data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for the creation of a health circuit linking medical colleges, hospitals, and district health facilities.

This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and reduce pressure on single facilities, enhancing service delivery. Soren reiterated his government's commitment to providing top-notch facilities statewide during a recent health department review meeting.

Highlighting issues of mismanagement, he directed officials to ensure government hospitals operate 24/7 and advanced capabilities are developed at community health centres. He also expressed concerns over rising cancer cases, urging the compilation of a comprehensive state database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

