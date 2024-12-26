Jharkhand's Health Circuit: A New Era in Patient Care

In a strategic move to bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for the creation of a health circuit linking medical colleges, hospitals, and district health facilities.

This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and reduce pressure on single facilities, enhancing service delivery. Soren reiterated his government's commitment to providing top-notch facilities statewide during a recent health department review meeting.

Highlighting issues of mismanagement, he directed officials to ensure government hospitals operate 24/7 and advanced capabilities are developed at community health centres. He also expressed concerns over rising cancer cases, urging the compilation of a comprehensive state database.

(With inputs from agencies.)