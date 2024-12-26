Jharkhand's Health Circuit: A New Era in Patient Care
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is pushing for a health circuit connecting all medical facilities in the state to enhance healthcare services. This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and reduce overcrowding. He emphasized 24/7 operation of government hospitals and pushing for improved infrastructure and cancer treatment data.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for the creation of a health circuit linking medical colleges, hospitals, and district health facilities.
This initiative aims to streamline patient transfers and reduce pressure on single facilities, enhancing service delivery. Soren reiterated his government's commitment to providing top-notch facilities statewide during a recent health department review meeting.
Highlighting issues of mismanagement, he directed officials to ensure government hospitals operate 24/7 and advanced capabilities are developed at community health centres. He also expressed concerns over rising cancer cases, urging the compilation of a comprehensive state database.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Bangladesh Hits Kolkata Hospitals: 90% Drop in Bangladeshi Patients
Crisis in Al-Fashir: Hospitals Targeted Amid Sudan Conflict
Be Well Hospitals Sets New Benchmark with Groundbreaking Gallstone Surgery
Kauvery Hospitals Lead Sleep Apnea Breakthrough with State-of-the-Art Sleep Lab
Empowering Hospitals: Solar Solutions for the Global South Healthcare