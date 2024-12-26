Tragic Christmas Day Incident Highlights Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Four people tragically died in a New Hampshire residence on Christmas Day due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local authorities.

Officers, responding to a welfare check in Wakefield around 4:20 p.m., discovered the bodies of four adults, informed New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey. The victims, comprising two older and two younger adults, had not attended a planned family gathering, prompting relatives to contact the police.

Investigators suspect the cause was accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, exacerbated by the home's absence of detectors. Further investigations into the gas heating system are underway, and autopsies will confirm the cause of death. Authorities are emphasizing the critical need for functional carbon monoxide alarms, as temperatures plummeted to 13°F (-11°C) that day.

