Generous Doctor's Dream: From Family Fortunes to Life-Saving Hospital
Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi, an Indian-American doctor, has donated his family wealth to build a cancer hospital in Karnataka, India. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the facility. Driven by personal experiences and a desire to help his community, Dr. Shivangi realized his dream by collaborating with local authorities.
An Indian-American doctor, Dr. Sampat Kumar S. Shivangi, has donated his family's fortunes to construct a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Karnataka's rural region. The facility, named after its benefactor, will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.
This ambitious project has been a long-cherished dream for Dr. Shivangi, who spent years working tirelessly to bring modern healthcare to his hometown. 'It is an honor to have the President of India inaugurate my dream facility in Belgaum,' Dr. Shivangi expressed.
Inspired by his experiences within the healthcare system and the needs of local residents, Dr. Shivangi emphasized the essential role of accessible care, urging other Indo-American individuals to contribute positively to global change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
