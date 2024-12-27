In a landmark ruling, the driver responsible for the deadly car attack in Zhuhai, China, has been sentenced to death. The tragic event, which claimed 35 lives, has become one of the most fatal incidents in modern Chinese history, highlighting significant public safety concerns in the region. The driver, identified as Fan Weiqiu, was reportedly dissatisfied with a divorce property settlement, which led him to deliberately drive into the crowd as an act of revenge.

This was not an isolated incident, as another driver received a death sentence with a two-year reprieve for ploughing his car into students and pedestrians in Changde. These alarming events have stirred public discourse about the safety of China's streets, once seen as bastions of security against such violence.

The recurring nature of these attacks underscores growing anxieties about underlying social tensions in China. These cases serve as a reminder of the urgent need for addressing such societal issues to prevent a deterioration in public safety that could harm China's reputation for its traditionally safe urban environments.

