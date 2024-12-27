Left Menu

Homelessness Surge in the U.S.: Unpacking the 18% Rise

Homelessness in the U.S. increased by 18% last year due to factors like unaffordable housing, inflation, and systemic racism. Children experienced the largest rise, with Black people disproportionately affected. The Department of Housing and Urban Development highlights various contributing issues including natural disasters and immigration.

Updated: 27-12-2024 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. witnessed a record 18% rise in homelessness last year, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Key contributing factors include unaffordable housing, soaring inflation, systemic racism, natural disasters, and increased immigration.

Homelessness has visibly worsened in the U.S., with cities commonly hosting destitute individuals living on sidewalks. Federal and state governments are employing differing strategies to tackle this escalating issue.

Data reveals that 771,480 individuals, representing approximately 23 out of every 10,000 people, experienced homelessness in a variety of settings. The situation is especially dire among children, with a 33% increase recorded among those under 18. Black individuals are also disproportionately affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

