Ayurveda's Global Rise: A Journey of Wellness and Traditional Medicine

In the 117th 'Mann ki Baat' episode, PM Narendra Modi discussed ayurveda's global impact, highlighting its presence in Paraguay. The Ministry of Ayush's global initiatives, agreements with WHO, and academic chairs worldwide reinforce ayurveda's recognition. The ayurvedic innovations showcased during the 9th Ayurveda Day mark its rising acceptance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:04 IST
In the latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', he underscored the expanding global reach of ayurveda, with an inspiring example from Paraguay. At the Indian embassy there, Erica Huber provides ayurveda consultations, attracting numerous locals seeking traditional health advice.

The Ministry of Ayush thrives on promoting ayurveda as a global health system. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav lauded PM Modi's visionary leadership, expressing gratitude for his role in advocating ayurveda worldwide. A series of agreements and international collaborations have consolidated ayurveda's global footprint significantly.

Strategic initiatives, such as WHO partnerships and educational MoUs, bolster ayurveda's standing. Educational chairs and information cells foster research and understanding globally. The newly opened WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat and the Ayush visa facilitating medical tourism highlight India's leadership in holistic healing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

