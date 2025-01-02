Odisha Embarks on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Odisha government is preparing to implement the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), as confirmed by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday. The initiative aims to create Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for citizens, simplifying access to medical records across India.

Addressing the press, Minister Mahaling emphasized the effort to raise awareness for creating ABHA IDs through the National Health Authority (NHA) at common service centers. This system will enable individuals to store and access their health records through a centralized account.

Mahaling highlighted this as a key development for the health sector under the Digital India programme. Around 3.5 crore residents from one crore families in Odisha will be covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state-sponsored Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. The government aims to distribute health cards to beneficiaries by February 2025.

